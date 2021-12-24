Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on January 14th

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0756 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 27.4% over the last three years.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 29,416 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the period.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

