Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III Sells 2,000 Shares

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE FOR opened at $21.39 on Friday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $418.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 101,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.