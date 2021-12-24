Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III Sells 2,000 Shares

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE FOR opened at $21.39 on Friday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $418.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 101,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.
Forestar Group Company Profile
Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.
