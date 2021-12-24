Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:FTK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.61. 249,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Flotek Industries has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,840,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 156,337 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 11.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,387,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 144,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 34,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 520,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 110,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flotek Industries (FTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.