FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.364 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Shares of ASET stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.41. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) by 2,250.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.63% of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

