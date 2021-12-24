FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.364 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Shares of ASET traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $33.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.54% of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

