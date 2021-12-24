Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 310,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,036,000 after purchasing an additional 102,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 467.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $193.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $155.10 and a one year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.72.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.