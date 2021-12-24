FirstMark Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:FMAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 8,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 368,097 shares.The stock last traded at $9.86 and had previously closed at $9.86.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAC. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,438,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 652,240 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 733,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 383,626 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 1,096.4% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 119,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 109,642 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

