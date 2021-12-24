First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

FSZ traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.08. 3,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,973. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $59.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 9.18% of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.