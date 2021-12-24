First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,370. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.33.

