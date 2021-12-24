First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.442 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYC traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.90. 21,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,323. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average is $73.19. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $60.22 and a 1-year high of $81.14.

