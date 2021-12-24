First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.147 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of FTSL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,983. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 12-month low of $47.29 and a 12-month high of $48.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of First Trust Senior Loan Fund worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

