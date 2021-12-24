First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Raises Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.531 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.81. The company had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,489. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.74. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $64.49 and a 12-month high of $79.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.24% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

