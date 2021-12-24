First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.32 Per Share

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.316 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $5.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

RFDI stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,579. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.60. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $63.35 and a 52-week high of $75.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

