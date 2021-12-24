First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of FTXR stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.19. 64,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,376. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

