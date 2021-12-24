First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.45. 60,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,304. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1 year low of $131.53 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 110.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $317,000.

