First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on December 31st

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.406 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

NASDAQ FNX traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.42. 33,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,207. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $81.16 and a 52-week high of $107.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.81.

