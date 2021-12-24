First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.04. 1,036,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,299. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $51.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 14.02% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $955,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

