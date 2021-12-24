First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.287 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Shares of FEX opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.30. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $93.29.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
