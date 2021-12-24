First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.287 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of FEX opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.30. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $93.29.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

