First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of FPXI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.54. 132,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,909. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $55.83 and a 1 year high of $79.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average is $65.59.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.