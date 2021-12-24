First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of FICS opened at $36.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.35. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $37.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) by 173.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,170 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 10.31% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

