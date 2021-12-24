First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on December 31st

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.316 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.26. 24,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,264. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.04. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

