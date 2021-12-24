First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on December 31st

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.292 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.77. 11,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,410. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,998 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.73% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

