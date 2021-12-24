First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

NASDAQ:FGM traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $53.20. 3,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,898. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $60.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.86% of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

