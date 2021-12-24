First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.80. The stock had a trading volume of 596,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,556. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.79 and a twelve month high of $60.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

