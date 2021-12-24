First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

DVOL stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $31.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 80,168 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.