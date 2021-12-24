First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVC traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.32. 1,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,096. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.