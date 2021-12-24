First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.11

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 1.108 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.48. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $65.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.28% of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

