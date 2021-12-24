First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.11 on December 31st

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.108 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.15. The stock had a trading volume of 75,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,026. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.48. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $65.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.28% of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

