First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.677 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of SKYY traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.75. 244,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,555. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.27. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $119.99.

