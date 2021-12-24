First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:FCAL)

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.96. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $53.11 and a 1-year high of $57.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

