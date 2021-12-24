First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.82 Per Share

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.821 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust BICK Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

NASDAQ:BICK opened at $31.23 on Friday. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $42.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust BICK Index Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.75% of First Trust BICK Index Fund worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

