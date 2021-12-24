First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FSLR. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

FSLR opened at $87.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. First Solar has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,523 shares of company stock valued at $376,014. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Solar by 141.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Solar by 87.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in First Solar by 29.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

