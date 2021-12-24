First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.80

Shares of First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.80 and traded as low as $10.24. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 550 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $136.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80.

Get First Northern Community Bancorp alerts:

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 9.48%.

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.