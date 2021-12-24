First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

First Internet Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $5.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

INBK stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $46.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $439.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.76.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

INBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

