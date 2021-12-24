First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

INBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ INBK opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $439.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.53. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $46.94.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.12%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

