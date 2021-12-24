Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Makes New $577,000 Investment in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7,145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

LIT opened at $84.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.60 and its 200-day moving average is $83.30. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $54.88 and a 1-year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.