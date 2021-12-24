Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Pan American Silver accounts for 1.1% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAAS. National Bankshares cut their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $25.02 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.23.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

