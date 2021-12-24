Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 8,944 Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 54.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 992.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period.

HERO opened at $28.46 on Friday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.14.

