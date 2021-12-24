Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 75,538 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period.

PDBC stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $5.39 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%.

