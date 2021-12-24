Financial Management Professionals Inc. Takes Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MED shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $231.89 per share, for a total transaction of $973,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast stock opened at $204.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.44. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.48 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.80 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.58%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

