Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 460 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of InMode by 25.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,717 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of InMode by 63.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,639 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 30,445 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of InMode by 3.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,375 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,032,000 after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of InMode by 22.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,584 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the second quarter worth about $755,000.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.74. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $99.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.01.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

