Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $36,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,319,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $776,925,000 after buying an additional 2,088,614 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $1,316,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 619,078 shares of company stock worth $47,815,170. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $87.68 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of -165.43, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

