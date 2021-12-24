Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $198,012,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS opened at $153.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.14.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

