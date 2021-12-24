Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $49,000 Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,790,000 after acquiring an additional 873,057 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,640,000 after acquiring an additional 310,281 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,737,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,777,000 after acquiring an additional 186,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $208.26 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.70 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.96 and its 200-day moving average is $224.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.83.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

