Financial Analysis: Ottawa Bancorp (OTTW) versus The Competition

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS: OTTW) is one of 118 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Ottawa Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Bancorp $15.66 million $2.48 million 13.90 Ottawa Bancorp Competitors $814.41 million $82.32 million -10.32

Ottawa Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp. Ottawa Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ottawa Bancorp pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 26.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Bancorp 19.52% N/A N/A Ottawa Bancorp Competitors 19.28% 8.25% 0.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ottawa Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.61, indicating that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ottawa Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Ottawa Bancorp Competitors 396 1676 1415 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 8.36%. Given Ottawa Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ottawa Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Ottawa Bancorp peers beat Ottawa Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Ottawa Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, �Non-Residential Real Estate, �One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto. The company was founded on August 21, 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, IL.

