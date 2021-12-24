Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report $20.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.65 million to $20.92 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $23.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $86.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.00 million to $87.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $82.05 million to $86.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 106.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.92. 54,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.82. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.