FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,523 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $18,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,178 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in FedEx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,879 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $253.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

