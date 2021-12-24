FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Reaches Market Cap of $32.22 Million

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $9.07 or 0.00017838 BTC on exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market cap of $32.22 million and $1.32 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00043154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006994 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,551,723 coins. The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona

