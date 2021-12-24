Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CFO Sells $958,620.00 in Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $958,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FATE opened at $64.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.46. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $200,277,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,458,000 after acquiring an additional 928,556 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 125.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after acquiring an additional 873,863 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,918,000 after acquiring an additional 624,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 363.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 792,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,742,000 after acquiring an additional 620,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FATE. Wedbush raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.06.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

