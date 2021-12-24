FalconStor Software (FALC) versus Its Peers Critical Contrast

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS: FALC) is one of 389 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare FalconStor Software to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares FalconStor Software and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FalconStor Software 2.53% -17.84% 18.06% FalconStor Software Competitors -126.35% -143.67% -5.84%

FalconStor Software has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FalconStor Software’s rivals have a beta of -2.24, suggesting that their average stock price is 324% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FalconStor Software and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FalconStor Software $14.77 million $1.14 million -10.00 FalconStor Software Competitors $1.76 billion $338.44 million -38.03

FalconStor Software’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than FalconStor Software. FalconStor Software is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FalconStor Software and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A FalconStor Software Competitors 2504 12731 23598 641 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 22.44%. Given FalconStor Software’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FalconStor Software has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of FalconStor Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FalconStor Software beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc. provides modernize data backup and archival operations across sites and public clouds, delivering increased data security and providing fast recovery from a ransomware attack while driving down costs. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, Africa and Other. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

